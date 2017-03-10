UNC Coach Roy Williams Bashes President Trump’s Twitter Usage

North Carolina is the best team, in the best conference in college basketball this year. And a lot of that success is thanks to head coach Roy Williams.

The Tar Heels are the No. 1 seed it the ACC Tournament, after a 14-4 conference record this year. Last night, it beat No. 9 Miami handily, which of course didn’t make for much of an eye popping headline.

So after the typical, ‘What did the team do well? How does that win feel? What’s next?’ questions, one reporter got the week’s best quote in sports out of Williams.

The question Williams was asked was about how he liked playing the tournament in Brooklyn, New York. It has been a common question asked of ACC coaches, after Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim was adamant about moving the tournament away from the smaller city of Greensboro, N.C.

Here is William’s full quote:



“Now everybody’s has got social media, and we don’t need The New York Times to find out what in the dickens is going on in the country. You know, our President tweets out more bullsh– than anybody I’ve ever seen. We’ve got social media. In the old days, there’s no question, because (New York) was the media capital of the world. But I’m not sure it is now.”

Warning, graphic content in Twitter vidoe:

Roy Williams on social media and the president's tweeting habits… If you know anything about Coach, you know this is worth a listen! pic.twitter.com/JV1ECdbiCt — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) March 9, 2017

