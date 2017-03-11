Man Killed When Car Strikes Town & Country Police Vehicle

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – A driver is dead after his car slammed into a Town and Country squad car, injuring a police officer.
It happened before seven Saturday morning on westbound Highway 40 at 141.
Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Al Nothum says the officer’s car was slammed from behind, “The lesson here is people need to realize, and I don’t know exactly how fast this gentleman was going, that just because the speed limit is 50 or 60 miles per hour, that doesn’t mean you need to drive 50 or 60 miles an hour when there’s snow coming down.”
Nothum says even when the roads are just wet, all motorists should reduce their speed.
Town and Country police say the officer was in his car on the side of the highway assisting a previous crash victim when it was struck.
No word on the extent of the officer’s injuries.