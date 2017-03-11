Spring Forward & Change Smoke Alarm Batteries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP)- The Illinois Fire Marshal is reminding residents to change smoke alarm batteries when they set their clocks forward.
The office issued its reminder in advance of Sunday’s time change because smoke alarm batteries should be changed twice a year to ensure they work properly.
State Fire Marshal Matt Perez says taking a few extra minutes to change alarm batteries could save a life.
More than 18,000 building fires are reported on average each year in Illinois. And the National Fire Protection Agency says that three out of five home fire deaths nationwide result from fires in properties with no working smoke alarms.
Illinois law requires households to have smoke alarms within 15 feet of every bedroom and at least one on each floor.
Perez also recommends testing smoke alarms monthly.
