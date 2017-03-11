St. Louis Police Officer Wounds Armed Robbery Suspect

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A downtown St. Louis armed robbery investigation, Friday night, ended with an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis County.
City Police Chief Sam Dotson says his officer shot and wounded a 24-year-old male suspect wanted for violating parole, “Officers attempted to tase one individual. The taser didn’t have any effect. That individual turned and pointed a gun at police. One officer (33-year-old male with 9 years on the force) fired. Suspect was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.”
Chief Dotson says two males, ages 18 and 21, were also taken into custody.
Charges are pending in St. Louis County against all three suspects.
Dotson says tracking of a stolen cell phone allowed police to quickly find the men in an area near Halls Ferry and I-270 in North County.
Stop sticks were used on their car, which turned out to be a stolen vehicle taken in a carjacking incident at an earlier date.