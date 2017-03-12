Listen to Win Tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals Game

March 12, 2017 10:04 AM
Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinal vs Cincinnati Reds game at Busch Stadium on Friday, April 7, 2017, at 7:15 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, March 17, 2017

Listen to TIAM all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinal vs Cincinnati Reds game at Busch Stadium on Friday, April 7, 2017, at 7:15 p.m.

Don’t miss opening weekend at Busch Stadium, April 7 through 9 when the Cards host the Reds. It’s a weekend full of great giveaways including a Cardinals pullover, Molina bobblehead and Piscotty jersey! Get your tickets now at Cardinals.com.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, March 17, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

