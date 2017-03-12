Listen to Win Tickets to Alton Brown at The Fox

Win: A pair of tickets to see Alton Brown Live at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Sunday, April 9, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.
Contest Ends: Friday, March 17, 2017
Listen to The Charlie Brennan Show all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Alton Brown Live at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Sunday, April 9, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.
Don’t miss television personality, author and Food Network star Alton Brown LIVE at The Fabulous Fox Sunday, April 9th. Alton’s show mixes together science, music and food into two hours of pure entertainment, plus you’ll see things he’s never been able to do on TV. Don’t miss Alton Brown’s ‘EAT YOUR SCIENCE’ TOUR April 9th. Tickets available now at MetroTix.com.
Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, March 17, 2017. Read the official contest rules.