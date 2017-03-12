Listen to Win Tickets to Paula Poundstone Stand-Up Comedy

March 12, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: comedy, Paula Poundstone, Sheldon Concert Hall, St. Louis, Stand Up, Tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to see Paula Poundstone perform stand-up comedy at the Sheldon Concert Hall on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, March 17, 2017

Listen to The Mark Reardon Show all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Paula Poundstone perform stand-up comedy at the Sheldon Concert Hall on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday March 25th, award-winning comedian Paula Poundstone will be performing standup comedy at The Sheldon Concert Hall in St. Louis, MO. “Little known fact:” says Poundstone. “The movie MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS was originally called MEET ME AT THE SHELDON, but Judy Garland didn’t like singing, “Meet me at the Sheldon, Sheldon.”

Poundstone is considered one of the most original comedians working today. Legendary for her razor-sharp wit and wry, intelligent humor, Poundstone is a master at spontaneous interaction with a crowd.

Tickets for the show are on sale now, click here for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, March 17, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia