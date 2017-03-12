St. Louis Police Chief Calls it Mind Boggling Convicted Criminal, on Probation, Gets Gun

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson is once again calling for more to be done to keep guns out of the hands of convicted criminals.

Dotson’s outrage comes after another police involved shooting over the weekend. It started with an armed robbery in Soulard Friday night, then police tracked a stolen cell phone from the robbery to North County. One one of three suspects, 24 year old Daryl Greer allegedly pointed a gun at one of police officer’s head.

Dotson says the 24-year old, who was shot, was no stranger to crime. Dotson wants the new St. Louis mayor to increase police officers and says “there’s a tax issue that’s moving forward in St. Louis County that will further exacerbate the problem that our officers are lagging behind in pay.” “First thing to the new mayor, grow the size of the police department, pay them for the job that they do.” “The second thing is that we have to be serious about outcomes.”

Dotson says the fact a convicted felon, on probation, can get a gun is unacceptable.

