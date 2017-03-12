TIAM Sunday March 12th

After losing an (yawn) hour of sleep, we (yawn) welcomed the star of a funny one-man show, heard (yawn) Harry’s review of the latest King Kong flick and (yawn) celebrated birthdays.

What do women want? That’s the question at the heart of “The Male Intellect” which opens this week at the Playhouse at Westport Plaza. Robert Dubac plays five characters in the two sides of a man’s brain, one side of which is barely used. He tells us all about it in his unique and funny way here . If you would like to see the show, and save 50% on the tickets, go to metrotix.com and use the promo code KMOX. You’ll get a $50 ticket for $25!

The latest King Kong movie is called “Kong: Skull Island”. Harry Hamm gives us his take on it here.

We have a long list of birthday celebrants today. They include Agent 99, THE Cabaret star, a couple of great musicians and the “Straw man”. Hear ’em all here

Thank you for joining us this weekend. We will visit with you again next Saturday!

Maria and Brian

