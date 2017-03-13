Cardinals Re-Assign Marco Gonzales, Sandy Alcantara, 10 Others to Minor Leagues

JUPITER, Fla., March 13, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have re-assigned or optioned 11 players off the team’s Major League Spring Training roster. Today’s announcement reduces the number of players in Spring Training camp to 55, including players still taking part in the World Baseball Classic.
The team today optioned left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales to the Memphis (AAA) roster and infielders Eliezer Alvarez and Edmundo Sosa to Palm Beach (A), reducing the team’s 40-man Major League roster to 37 players.
The Cardinals re-assigned pitchers Sandy Alcantara, Jack Flaherty, Austin Gomber, Daniel Poncedeleon and Robby Rowland and catchers Andrew Knizner, Jeremy Martinez and Dennis Ortega to their Minor League camp.