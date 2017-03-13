County Prosecutor Says Ferguson Video Heavily-Edited, ‘Pathetic’

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (AP/KMOX) – St. Louis County prosecutor Robert McCulloch says store surveillance video footage in a new documentary about the Michael Brown police shooting in Ferguson is heavily edited and “pathetic.”

At a news conference Monday afternoon, McCulloch dismissed the video footage from the documentary “Stranger Fruit.”

Filmmakers and others say the video suggests Brown, a black 18-year-old, didn’t rob a convenience store before a white Ferguson officer, Darren Wilson, fatally shot him on a neighborhood street in August 2014.

McCulloch calls documentary that made it seem there was a deal "pathetic." pic.twitter.com/7188DB0m2C — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) March 13, 2017

The footage shows Brown inside Ferguson Market & Liquor in the early hours of Aug. 9, 2014, leaving behind cigarillos he was later accused of stealing. The filmmakers allege Brown traded marijuana for the cigarillos in the footage shown in the documentary.

McCulloch:Clearly an attempt to distort & get back to another big lie. There was an attempt to barter but employees not involved. @kmoxnews — Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) March 13, 2017

McCulloch: you can clearly see the editing. It's very clear there is no transaction between #MichaelBrown and employees. @kmoxnews — Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) March 13, 2017

McCulloch says there was never an attempt to hide this footage from the public. He notes that references to Brown’s earlier visit to the store were in the report released in November 2014 when a St. Louis County grand jury declined to charge Wilson in Brown’s shooting.

The county prosecutor released the surveillance video in its entirety (Brown enters about the 1:13 mark):

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

