County Prosecutor Says Ferguson Video Heavily-Edited, ‘Pathetic’

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (AP/KMOX) – St. Louis County prosecutor Robert McCulloch says store surveillance video footage in a new documentary about the Michael Brown police shooting in Ferguson is heavily edited and “pathetic.”
At a news conference Monday afternoon, McCulloch dismissed the video footage from the documentary “Stranger Fruit.”
Filmmakers and others say the video suggests Brown, a black 18-year-old, didn’t rob a convenience store before a white Ferguson officer, Darren Wilson, fatally shot him on a neighborhood street in August 2014.
The footage shows Brown inside Ferguson Market & Liquor in the early hours of Aug. 9, 2014, leaving behind cigarillos he was later accused of stealing. The filmmakers allege Brown traded marijuana for the cigarillos in the footage shown in the documentary.
McCulloch says there was never an attempt to hide this footage from the public. He notes that references to Brown’s earlier visit to the store were in the report released in November 2014 when a St. Louis County grand jury declined to charge Wilson in Brown’s shooting.
The county prosecutor released the surveillance video in its entirety (Brown enters about the 1:13 mark):
