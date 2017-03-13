Filmmaker Defends Use of Ferguson Surveillance Video

Associated Press March 13, 2017 6:23 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A filmmaker is denying that surveillance video in his documentary about the Michael Brown case in Ferguson, Missouri, was edited in a deceptive way.

Jason Pollock’s documentary raises new questions about events leading up to the fatal Aug. 9, 2014, encounter in which white Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson fatally shot Brown, who was 18, black and unarmed. Wilson was later cleared of wrongdoing.

The footage shows Brown inside Ferguson Market & Liquor in the early hours of Aug. 9, 2014, leaving behind cigarillos he was later accused of stealing. The filmmakers allege Brown traded marijuana for the cigarillos, left them at the store, then came back before noon to get them.

In surveillance video that had been released soon after Brown’s death, authorities pointed to a confrontation the footage shows between Brown and a store worker, saying it was evidence he stole the cigarillos. Pollock says Brown was simply claiming what he had bartered for marijuana.

St. Louis County prosecutor Robert McCulloch says filmmakers heavily edited the footage to distort an incident that occurred several hours before Brown died. McCulloch and the attorney for the store both say there was no bartered deal between Brown and store workers.

