Ill. Man Taken For Observation After Threatening Explosion

ST. CLAIR, Ill. (KMOX) – A man in rural St. Clair County was taken to a hospital for observation after threatening to blow up his home.
Captain Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department says they responded after receiving a tip. Fleshren says when deputies arrived in the 24-hundred block of Renois Lane they could smell natural gas.
“His cell phone had actually died so he had come out to talk to them and at that time officers were able to apprehend him without incident out in the front yard,” he says.
Law enforcement negotiated with the man for about five hours before his surrendered. No one was hurt.
“Unfortunately we’re dealing more and more with mental health issues daily by law enforcement and we’re just very happy this was resolved without a major incident and no one was hurt,” he says.