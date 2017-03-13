Independent Mayoral Hopeful Kacey Cordes Off Ballot – For Now

March 13, 2017 8:34 PM
Filed Under: appeal, April, Ballot, independent, Kacey Cordes, Mayoral Race, petition, politics, signatures, St. Louis, voter

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Independent St. Louis Mayoral hopeful Kacey Cordes won’t be on the April ballot – for now.

The St. Louis Board of Elections said Cordes didn’t collect the required signatures. Cordes says she did, but due to what she calls “voter suppression” it was unclear what signatures would be accepted.

“We did actually gather enough signatures, but not knowing exactly what that meant for those individuals that did sign out petition,” Cordes. “The last thing I am interested in doing is taking my network of supporters and putting their voting rights at risk.”

She says she witnessed people telling voters they’d be ineligible to vote in the primary if they signed a nominating petition for an independent candidate.

The court sided with the Board of Elections, which said simply Cordes didn’t mean the requirements.

Cordes plans to appeal the court’s decision.

Comments

