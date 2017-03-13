KMOX Profiles: Johnny Holzum

March 13, 2017 5:36 AM By Mark Reardon
Filed Under: Johnny Holzum, KMOX Profiles, Mark Reardon, Well Hungarians

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – He founded one of the most legendary bands in St. Louis in 1993, Well Hungarians.  Their eclectic mix of country and rock music has launched them from a dive bar staple to winning awards and holding hits on the music charts.  Founder Johnny Holzum sits in with Mark Reardon on this edition of KMOX Profiles.

