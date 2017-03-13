KMOX Profiles: Johnny Holzum

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – He founded one of the most legendary bands in St. Louis in 1993, Well Hungarians. Their eclectic mix of country and rock music has launched them from a dive bar staple to winning awards and holding hits on the music charts. Founder Johnny Holzum sits in with Mark Reardon on this edition of KMOX Profiles.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)