Mo. House Questions 2015 Corporate Tax Law

March 13, 2017 7:54 AM
Filed Under: corporate tax law, Missouri's House budget leader, Republican Senator Will Kraus

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Missouri’s House budget leader says lawmakers might not have passed changes to corporate tax law if they had known corporate tax revenue would drop roughly thirty-five percent the first year those changes were implemented.

At issue is a 2015 bill by Republican Senator Will Kraus to extend an option for calculating corporate income tax to technology and service-based businesses. State budget and revenue officials estimated it would cost about $15 million in lost general revenue annually.

Corporate tax revenues dropped more than $155 million the first fiscal year it was implemented, although it’s difficult to say whether the sole cause was the 2015 tax law change.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia