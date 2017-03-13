New Alzheimer’s Drug Could Improve Sleep and Protect Brain Cells

CHESTEFRIELD, MO. (KMOX) – A new Alzheimer’s study looking at sleep disturbance issues is getting underway in Chesterfield.
Neurim Pharmaceuticals is seeking volunteers with mild Alzheimer’s Disease for the start of a Phase II Clinical trial of a new drug treatment that has the potential to slow the progression of early-stage Alzheimer’s Disease. The chief medical officer for Neurim, Dr. Steven Targum, says the drug is called piro-melatine.
“It combines melatonin, which we know facilitates sleep, with serotonin, which we know has been used to treat anxiety and depression, and the two in combination may protect brain cells,” he says.
The trial, named ReCOGNITION, was designed after pre-clinical studies showed the investigatory drug works on the connection between poor sleep and a worsening condition in Alzheimer’s patients. Volunteers between the ages of 60 and 85 with a mild Alzheimer’s diagnosis are still being sought for this study which is underway at Galen Research in Chesterfield.