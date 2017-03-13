Online High School Aims to Increase Graduation Rates

March 13, 2017 8:03 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s a new school in town: Workforce High.

That’s the name of a new online-only high school in St. Louis. It offers at-risk students a chance to get their diplomas.

The new program is operated jointly by St. Louis Public Schools and SLATE, the city’s job agency.

Workforce High uses the same online curriculum available as the current three alternative schools in the St Louis school district and four credit-recovery programs. Right now there are twenty students participating.

Workforce High is designed to increase the district’s on-time graduation rate, which was about 73 percent last year. The national graduation rate is about 83 percent. The Missouri average is 88 percent.

