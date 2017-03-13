Over 250,000 Missourians to Lose Coverage Under ‘Trumpcare’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As Missouri hospitals watch the healthcare reform debate in Washington, they’re hoping the bill now under consideration does not make it through Congress.
Missouri Hospital Association spokesman Dave Dillon tells KMOX that as it stands now, the American Healthcare Act would hit hospitals with a double-whammy.
He adds it will be difficult for hospitals to invest in areas that improve care, like their physical plants and electronic health technology.
“We could see significant increase in uncompensated care cost, with the loss of coverage that the Affordable Care Act brought” Dillon says. “We also anticipate that the new revenue that the ACA brought in through Title Ten, the things like the Cadillac tax and the tanning tax, those have been repealed.”
Dillon says Missouri hospitals could lose more than $5 billion in medicare funding over a decade. The Association estimates that under the current bill, over 250,000 Missourians would lose coverage.