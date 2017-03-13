Several Radio Shack Locations to Close in Missouri

March 13, 2017 9:32 PM
Filed Under: bankruptcy, business, Closings, consumer, Electronics, Radio Shack, store

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Several Radio Shack stores in Missouri are among the 180 to close as part of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan.

The St. Louis Business Journal reports the locations closing this month are in Poplar Bluff, Columbia, Lee’s Summit and Kansas City. A second round of closings will include local RadioShack stores in Florissant, Brentwood, and in Belleville, Illinois.

Three additional stores will also be affected by the second round of closings. Liquidations are taking place now through April 4. u

USA Today reports about 1,850 RadioShack employees are expected to be affected by the store closings.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia