Several Radio Shack Locations to Close in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Several Radio Shack stores in Missouri are among the 180 to close as part of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan.
The St. Louis Business Journal reports the locations closing this month are in Poplar Bluff, Columbia, Lee’s Summit and Kansas City. A second round of closings will include local RadioShack stores in Florissant, Brentwood, and in Belleville, Illinois.
Three additional stores will also be affected by the second round of closings. Liquidations are taking place now through April 4. u
USA Today reports about 1,850 RadioShack employees are expected to be affected by the store closings.