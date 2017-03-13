St. Louis Neighborhood Takes Security Into Its Own Hands

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis lawyer hopes his neighbors in south city will continue to help fund private security in his neighborhood.

Steve Butz lives in Holly Hills, which saw a violent crime spike in late 2015 that called neighbors to action.

They considered a special taxing district to raise money — but settled on voluntary donations.

Butz told KMOX’s Charlie Brennan money is always spent on crime.

“Every little minor, petty crime that people talk about that involves your $250 or $500 deductible, people are paying this, both in terms of higher insurance rates, possibly lower resale values of your home, you’re already paying this tax in a hidden way.”

Butz is asking Holly Hills households to chip in $20 a month to help pay for uniformed officers, who are employed in a secondary job through Campbell Security. They work four days a week in four-hour shifts, walking the neighborhood. They cover about eight-tenths of a square mile and 200 homes.

He hopes to expand to surrounding neighborhoods. Anyone interested should visit the Holly Hills Improvement Association’s website.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook