U. City Debates Hate Crime Registry

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Council members in University City could vote on a proposed hate crimes measure tonight.
Sponsor Rod Jennings says the idea was conceived prior to the vandalism at a Jewish Cemetery in U. City, but would certainly apply in that situation.
“My intent basically is to provide protection in a way that we could maybe deter hate crimes, against not only Jews but Muslims, blacks, whites, LGBT community. Anybody could be attacked by hate crimes,” he says.
He says the concept is based on the sex offender registry.
University City would become the first local community with such a law on the books.