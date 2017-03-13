Winter Storm Impacts Flights at Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you’ve got a flight scheduled for the Northeast, keep in touch with your airline.

St. Louis-Lambert International Airport Spokesman Jeff Lea tells KMOX that so far only 40 flights in and out of Lambert have been impacted by the big storm brewing – but they’re anticipating many more in the coming days.

Mostly departures to Chicago and New York have either been delayed or cancelled by the nasty weather.

“The best bet is to stay in touch with the airlines, because their the ones that are feeding all the information to our website data and our flight information boards,” Lea says. “They are the ones that are going to know if you have a cancellation or delay, not the airport actually.”

Lea says the airlines have been more pro-active in recent years, cancelling flights in the path of storms before the bad weather hits.

They are also more likely to station airplanes to cities that are not in the storm’s path. In fact, St. Louis is expected to receive many of those during this latest winter weather event.

