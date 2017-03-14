Development Plan Approved for Barnes Jewish Hospital Expansion

CREVE COEUR, MO. (KMOX) – It’s official – Construction can soon get underway on a bigger, better Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital.

The Creve Coeur city council signed off on the site development plan for the project along Olive Boulevard just west of I-270.

BJC West hospital president Trisha Lollo was on hand for the council’s unanimous decision to approve the blueprints for the 260-thousand square foot, six-story building.

“We are anticipating breaking ground in the next month and we hope to be open in the second quarter of 2019,” she says.

BJC doesn’t disclose its costs publicly, but in response to a council member’s question Lollo confirmed that the total investment in Creve Coeur will be between 150 and 200 Million dollars.

Hospital spokesperson Libby Martin calls it a ‘win-win-win’ for Creve Coeur, BJC, and their patients.

“We are known for providing exceptional care, but now we can continue that for many years to come by improved technology, better patient flow. We’re going to have all private rooms,” she says.

Lollo explained to council members how the new facility will be built to last at least a hundred years.

“We thought it was really an opportunity to ensure that our patients had modern, efficient, innovative facilities for years and years to come,” she says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook