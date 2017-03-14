9 People Indicted for Midwest Telemarketing Scams

March 14, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: Arizona, elderly, Phoenix, Smart Business Pros LLC of Warson Woods, superseding indictment, telemarketing

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Nine people are indicted in federal court in Phoenix, Arizona with fraud related to a telemarketing scheme.

That was last October. The department of justice says what’s called a ‘superseding indictment’ was returned last month that included charges against ten more people in Missouri, Kansas and Nevada.

The scheme sold false and fictitious business opportunities all over the U.S. and Canada generating over $20 million in sales. Prosecutors say it operated under many names, including Smart Business Pros LLC of Warson Woods, Missouri. The fraud often targeted elderly victims.

