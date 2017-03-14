American Airlines Brings Back ‘Free Meals’ to Some Flights

March 14, 2017 10:06 PM
Filed Under: AA, Airline, American Airlines, Flight, free, LA, Los Angeles, Meals, New York, San Francisco, Trips

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – American Airlines said Tuesday that it will offer free in-flight meals to all economy fliers on specific cross-country flights.

The airline said it will open their kitchen on non-stop flights between Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco beginning May 1.

“Some of our best customers fly our trans-continental routes, and we want to give them a top-notch on board experience,” American Airlines’ Vice President of Global Marketing, Fernand Fernandez, said in a statement.

The airline cut their free sandwiches and other meals in economy on domestic flights after a revenue shortfall in 2001 and 2001, according to CBS News.

The menu will differ depending on the time of day, American Airlines said. Continental breakfast will be served in the mornings, and lunch and dinner options include a boxed meal with a sandwich wrap, chips and dessert.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia