American Airlines Brings Back ‘Free Meals’ to Some Flights

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – American Airlines said Tuesday that it will offer free in-flight meals to all economy fliers on specific cross-country flights.
The airline said it will open their kitchen on non-stop flights between Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco beginning May 1.
“Some of our best customers fly our trans-continental routes, and we want to give them a top-notch on board experience,” American Airlines’ Vice President of Global Marketing, Fernand Fernandez, said in a statement.
The airline cut their free sandwiches and other meals in economy on domestic flights after a revenue shortfall in 2001 and 2001, according to CBS News.
The menu will differ depending on the time of day, American Airlines said. Continental breakfast will be served in the mornings, and lunch and dinner options include a boxed meal with a sandwich wrap, chips and dessert.