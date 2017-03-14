March Madness Brackets of KMOX: Analytical to Nonsense Selections

Sam Masterson (@sammasterson22) March 14, 2017 9:02 AM
You could make billions, upon trillions of brackets and still have almost no chance of creating a perfect one. Even the men and women who watch hundreds of game throughout a season still probably won’t get even its Final Four correct. But that never stops us from trying.

The hosts, reports and producers of KMOX used a lot of different strategies to make their picks, since selecting winners each year is essentially a toss up. Some analyzed each matchup, others randomly selected teams and a couple of dads asked their children and toddlers to make their picks.

See the brackets of KMOX personnel, and an explanation of their picks below:

Tom Ackerman, KMOX Sports director

scannable document on mar 132c 20172c 12 24 51 pm March Madness Brackets of KMOX: Analytical to Nonsense Selections

Tom Ackerman’s 2017 March Madness bracket

Wisconsin over Villanova. The Badgers were slighted, receiving an No. 8 seed. That will not end well for its first three opponents.

Notre Dame over Gonzaga. Love the Zags, but the Irish are experienced and will find a way to advance.

Michigan over Louisville. No one wants to face John Beilein’s team right now.

Wichita State over Kentucky and UCLA. You’ve made the Shockers angry with a disrespectful 10-seed. Prepare for a nightmare matchup.

My Final Four: Duke, Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina (Which could make for an exciting time for Zona fans, with the Final Four in Phoenix this year).

Kyle McClellan, KMOX Sports Cardinals insider

image1 March Madness Brackets of KMOX: Analytical to Nonsense Selections

Kyle McClellan, 2017 March Madness bracket

My kids picked them all. They kept picking Florida because that’s where we are at currently. Don’t believe me, check it out:

Debbie Monterrey, KMOX News morning anchor

img 3759 March Madness Brackets of KMOX: Analytical to Nonsense Selections

Debbie Monterrey, 2017 March Madness bracket

When I fill out a bracket, I start from the left side and move in, selecting teams based on nothing but whimsy and how the mood strikes me. Except when it comes to some teams, like Wisconsin, when I can’t count them out too soon because I love the Badgers. I then work my way from the right to center, selecting completely random teams. I’m always surprised what ends up in the middle. And some years, it works pretty well! No researched sports articles were read in the preparation of my bracket.

Chris Hrabe, KMOX Sports host

Just doing some last minute tinkering…

Ben Boyd, KMOX Sports, executive producer

Going to have his 20-month-old son make his picks. Bracket coming soon…

Alex Ferrario, KMOX Sports host

img 1075 e1489500090103 March Madness Brackets of KMOX: Analytical to Nonsense Selections

Alex Ferrario, 2017 March Madness bracket

ETSU takes down Florida. Florida has been solid all season but they seem to always falter in “backs against the wall” situations

Nevada over Purdue. Not sure why I’m choosing this at all haha. This is pure “gut feeling”

Wichita State over Kentucky. Gregg Marshall’s momentum from a win over Dayton provides the Shockers an advantage over the Wildcats

Brian Kelly, KMOX News reporter/anchor

img 3758 March Madness Brackets of KMOX: Analytical to Nonsense Selections

Brian Kelly, 2017 March Madness bracket

First off, how soon can I eliminate KU? Then, I look to pick a couple of upsets, especially in the first round. I like to stick with A-10 and SEC teams when possible, and a Missouri Valley team, which Wichita State makes easy this year. Other than that, keep most top seeds going deep. I don’t expect to win, so it gives me the freedom to pick a few programs I really like, and get rid of those I really dislike (see above).

Kevin Killeen, KMOX News reporter

img 3762 March Madness Brackets of KMOX: Analytical to Nonsense Selections

Kevin Killeen, 2017 March Madness bracket

Knowing nothing about the teams, I looked at each school name and made a selection based on the power of each name. ‘Xavier,’ ‘Troy’ and ‘Jax. State’ (Jacksonville State) just sound like strong teams.

Amity Shedd, KMOX News digital content coordinator

img 3761 March Madness Brackets of KMOX: Analytical to Nonsense Selections

Amity Shedd, 2017 March Madness bracket

Round 1: I picked the team listed first in a match.
Round 2: I picked the team listed listed second in a match.
Round 3: I picked the team listed first in a match.
Round 4: I picked the team listed second in a match.
Champ: I googled “Baylor vs. Oregon” and Baylor beat Oregon at their last game, so I picked Baylor to win it all.

Suzie Landholt, KMOX News digital content coordinator

img 3760 March Madness Brackets of KMOX: Analytical to Nonsense Selections

Suzie Landholt, 2017 March Madness bracket

You see what Amity did, well I did basically the opposite.

Sam Masterson, KMOX Sports digital content coordinator

img 3764 March Madness Brackets of KMOX: Analytical to Nonsense Selections

Sam Masterson, 2017 March Madness bracket

Oregon without Chris Boucher sounds like a ripe-for-the-picking upset and if Purdue uses it’s powerful front court of Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas then this bracket is gold.

A lot of love for the Pac 12 with Arizona and UCLA in the Final Four. If you watched any one of three games they played against each other, you know why I picked them. Their dynamic offenses will carry them through.

And just becuase this is one of the most hated Duke squads in history, why not win a championship to add to it?

Good luck competitors, remember to check back throughout the tournament to see how our ‘experts’ are doing.

