KMOX Profiles: John O’Leary

March 14, 2017 5:33 AM By Tom Ackerman
Filed Under: John O'Leary, KMOX Profiles, St. Louis Cardinals, Tom Ackerman

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – He accidentally set himself on fire at home when a five-gallon container of gas exploded.  30 years later he shares his harrowing story of how Jack Buck inspired him and what his life is like now with Tom Ackerman on this edition of KMOX Profiles.

