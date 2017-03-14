Missouri Legislature Considers 2 Bills on Traffic Stops

Associated Press March 14, 2017 4:20 PM
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Two bills introduced in the Missouri Legislature would use driver education and exams to educate drivers on how to react when they are pulled over by police officers.

Missouri joins several other states, including Illinois, that are considering or have passed similar laws.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the proposed laws offer only suggestions for motorists, not specific rules drivers must follow.

One bill would require guidelines be given to those taking drivers exams. Another would require all driver education programs in Missouri to include instruction on how to respond in traffic stops.

State Rep. Gretchen Bangert, a Democrat from Florissant, says she’s also talked to the Missouri State Highway Patrol about offering a video drivers would have to watch before getting their license.

