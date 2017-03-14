LISTEN: NLEC Fights to Keep Doors Open Despite Drug Issue

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Reverend Larry Rice is still fighting to keep his downtown homeless shelter open in the face of continuing drug problems surrounding the facility.

Rice continues to claim the city is purposely sending the homeless to his New Life Evangelistic Center (NLEC) to create “controlled chaos” to get him to shut down.

Drugs have been an ongoing problem near the area, which gained the most attention last fall when more than two dozen overdoses a day, mainly from synthetic marijuana, were occurring.

Rice told KMOX’s Hancock and Kelly that some addicts have nowhere else to go when they are desperate.

“My heart is broken over it, more than anyone else. To see people get so desperate, so down and out they smoke this K-2 stuff, which is destroying their lives,” Rice says.

Rice is running for St. Louis Mayor as an Independent.

The city wants the New Life Evangelistic Center shut down by April 1, but Rice is appealing.

Listen to the full interview below:

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook