Possible Charges in Assault on Madison County Board Chairman

MADISON COUNTY, ILL. (KMOX) – Charges could be filed soon in a weekend altercation involving the chairman of the Madison County Board.
It happened Saturday afternoon at the annual Lamb and Pig Dinner at St. Mary and Mark Catholic Church in Madison.
According to a release, Kurt Prenzler says he was pushed and “shoved by two men, who then physically dragged him before a third man, where they continued to verbally threaten him.”
The release alleges that one of the men involved was a former county employee who worked for former Treasurer Fred Bathon.
Riverbender.com reports Prenzler went to police right after it happened. Madison Police Chief Christopher Burns says he’s receiving conflicting reports over the incident.
Prenzler’s administration classified it as an assault and battery. Police have not yet turned the case over to the state’s attorney.