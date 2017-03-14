U.S. Postal Service Celebrates Gateway Arch with New Stamp

March 14, 2017 9:12 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The U.S. Postal Service will unveil the Gateway Arch Priority Mail Express stamp on Tuesday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial.

The Gateway Arch was built as a memorial to President Thomas Jefferson and the 19th-century traders and pioneers who knew St. Louis as the “Gateway to the West.”

The stamp art shows the stainless-steel arch at sunset in its setting on the banks of the Mississippi River – towering above the city’s skyline. The arch’s reflection bounces off of the water below, where a barge is shown passing by.

The stamp was designed by Art Director Greg Breeding, featuring a digital illustration created by Dan Cosgrove according to the U.S. Postal Service.

The stamp will be available in the form of a single stamp or blocks of four – starting at $23.

