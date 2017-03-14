Starbucks Releases Bright Spring Cups for Limited Time

March 14, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: cups, limited time, spring, Starbucks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Coffee giant Starbucks announced last week it will be releasing brightly colored Spring hot beverage cups to celebrate the start of the season.

A Starbucks press relases says they’re looking to cheer up customers after this year’s bleak winter weather, saying “After the gray days of winter, there’s nothing quite like those first few bursts of color that indicate the arrival of springtime.”

Each cup comes in a festive pastel color, some featuring spring themed designs like flowers and rainy day umbrellas.

Cups will be available starting today, and only available for a few days.

