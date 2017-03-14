Survey: Most People Believe They Are Nicer Than They Actually Are

ST. LOUIS (CBS) – Do you think you’re a nice person? Chances are you’re not.
Researchers conducted a survey and found that 98 percent of the respondents believed they were part of the nicest 50 percent of the population, but when it came down to the parameters chosen by the study authors, most were not very nice at all.
Many scored well on things like giving directions to strangers, holding doors open and the like, but most scored poorly on things like carrying another person’s heavy shopping bags, giving blood or giving money to strangers.