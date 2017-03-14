Two Face Charges In Nov. Robbery Spree, Shooting In West St. Louis County

FENTON, Mo. (KMOX) – Charges have now been filed against a 23-year-old St. Louis man in connection with a hold-up and shooting outside a Denny’s in Fenton late last year.

Davontay Vastine is accused of approaching a 66-year-old woman in the Denny’s parking lot armed with a gun early on the morning of November 11th.

He demanded that she hand over her purse, and when the woman refused Vastine reportedly shot and critically wounded her, then left with her purse.

Vastine is being held on $250,000 bond on counts of 1st degree robbery, 1st degree assault and armed criminal action.

Earlier police had charged a woman for her role in a similar robbery that took place the same morning.

She’s identified as 25-year-old Monika Williams of St. Louis, who faces multiple criminal counts and is also being held on $250,000 bond.

Police say a victim was robbed of her purse at gunpoint as she was leaving a Walgreens store in the 13-thousand block of Manchester Road.

She was recorded leaving the area in a black Pontiac.

Detectives believe that Vastine and Williams approached and potentially victimized others in the Fenton/West St. Louis County area around that time, and anyone who was contacted or targeted by the suspects is asked to contact police at (314) 615-8694.

