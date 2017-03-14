VIDEO: Meet the Competitors of Food Fight 2017: Cleveland Heath, Cielo

March 14, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: 2017, Chef, Cielo, Cleveland Heath, Competition, Ed Heath, event, Food Fight, Giannicola Colucci, Meal, restaurant, video

Eight locally-renowned chefs are preparing to compete for the title of “St. Louis Food Fight Champion 2017.” On Thursday, March 23, SouthernCleveland HeathRobie’sCieloTwisted TreeRuth’s ChrisMuddled Pig and Cardinals Nation Restaurant will be in a cook off for you votes.

We would like to introduce you to two of those chefs:

Cielo
Chef Giannicola Colucci
Fun fact: He opened the first Italian restaurant in Thailand.

Cleveland Heath
Chef Ed Heath
Fun fact: His favorite food is spaghetti bolognese

Click here to learn more about Food Fight 2017, Presented By: KMOXY98 and FEAST Magazine

