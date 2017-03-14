Voters to Decide on Eliminating Recorder of Deed’s Office

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis City voters will decide next month whether to change the City Charter – eliminating the Recorder of Deed’s office to pay for police body cameras.
An attorney for St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Sharon Carpenter is poised to ask a judge to throw out the election results – if voters decide to eliminate the office.
Attorney Daniel Emmerson says the ballot issue is unconstitutional. He adds the plan invites cronyism because it would get rid of an elected office and shift those duties to the City Assessor, which is an appointed position.
“What this proposed Charter ammendement seeks to do, is to remove an elected official and take away the voice of the voting public,” Emmerson says.
The measure requires a 60 percent voter approval to pass.