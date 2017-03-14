Work Wraps Up on Convention Center, Arch Grounds Walkway

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Work to make the walk from the convention center to the arch grounds more inviting is almost finished.
It’s long been a goal to convince the millions who visit the convention center and the millions who separately visit the arch grounds to view the walk between the two as a natural path.
Amos Harris, principal of Spinnaker St. Louis says new trees, sidewalks, hanging baskets and improved lighting can do that. He says beautifying the stretch will make it look like someone cares and that will improve security.
“In part, what’s happening is by creating places that attract people you’re helping to create density, and density alone creates a greater reality of safety as well as a perception of safety,” he says.
Because the city could not come up with the match for the federal money, Spinnaker and Stifle came together, donating $200 thousand each to get the $2 million grant.