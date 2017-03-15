UPDATE: 12-Year-Old Shot and Killed

UPDATE – MARCH 15, 2017 8 A.M. – Police have ruled the incident an accidental shooting.
The 12-year-old victim and a 9-year-old male were home alone when they began playing with gun, which accidentally discharged, striking the victim in the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
This investigation is ongoing.
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A developing story:
Saint Louis police say a 12-year-old was shot to death, late last night, on the south side of town.
Homicide detectives are working the case. The incident happened around eleven.