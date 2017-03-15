Click to Stream Cardinals vs. Twins | HELP

Cheerios Shares Wildflower Seeds to Help #BringBackTheBees

March 15, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: bee population, bees, Cheerios, Veseys Seeds, wildflowers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Want to help save the depleting bee population? Cheerios is making it easy for you!

The honey-oat cereal teamed up with Veseys Seeds to start the #BringBackTheBees movement  — they’re giving away 100 million wildflower seeds to be planted across the U.S.

“People need bees. And now bees need people,” the Bring Back the Bees webpage says.

All those interested need to do is request a free wildflower seed packet to plant a “bee-friendly habitat” in your home’s garden.

CLICK HERE for the link to get your free seeds!

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia