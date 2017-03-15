Cheerios Shares Wildflower Seeds to Help #BringBackTheBees

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Want to help save the depleting bee population? Cheerios is making it easy for you!
The honey-oat cereal teamed up with Veseys Seeds to start the #BringBackTheBees movement — they’re giving away 100 million wildflower seeds to be planted across the U.S.
“People need bees. And now bees need people,” the Bring Back the Bees webpage says.
All those interested need to do is request a free wildflower seed packet to plant a “bee-friendly habitat” in your home’s garden.
CLICK HERE for the link to get your free seeds!