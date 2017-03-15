Elizabeth Snyder Speaks Out in Support of Proposition P

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The widow of slain St. Louis County Police officer, Blake Snyder, is lending her voice to the Proposition P campaign.
Prop P is a St. Louis County initiative to raise the sales tax by one half of one percent to fund law enforcement. Elizabeth Snyder says the county needs to hire more officers.
“We’re really short on officers and we just can’t hire, pretty much, because there’s not enough in the budget to do it,” Snyder says. “But Prop P will definitely help that out.”
The measure would raise around $80 million a year in St. Louis County. Snyder says increased the staff will help put two officers in every vehicle. She says her husband might still be alive if he had a partner in his car that day.
Snyder adds funding body and dash cam purchases would help accountability and protection for officers.
Revenue from the tax hike couldn’t be used for anything other than law enforcement.