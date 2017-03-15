Ferguson Unrest Stirs Up Police Complaints

FERGUSON, MO. (KMOX) – Unrest stirred up by the recently released surveillance video of Michael Brown leads to fresh complaints about local police.

Keith Rose, an attorney representing a handful of protesters arrested Sunday night, spoke before the St. Louis County Council Tuesday night.

Rose said at one point it appeared that police had misplaced one of the detained protesters. He was highly critical of his experience with St. Louis County police, whom he accused of foot-dragging and misinforming him as he tried to free the detainees. He claimed that county police gave him the run-around when he went to the jail seeking his client’s release.

“While we were there officers repeatedly gave us misinformation, told us such things as he would be out in an hour. We kept waiting and then he told us that he had already been released from the jail and we must have just missed him,” he says.

Rose claims that one of his clients who was only supposed to be held 24-hours instead spent 36-hours behind bars, and in the end was not charged in connection with the protests that followed the release of new Michael Brown video.

“We thought that St. Louis County had done some retraining since Ferguson. We thought that things had been quietly changing behind the scenes but it seems like that’s not true. It seems like policing in your county is just an inept as ever,” he says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook