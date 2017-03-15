Minimum Wage Increase Has Missouri Divided

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay told a Missouri Senate committee that stopping the city’s minimum wage increase will hurt the working poor.
“It’s about giving people, lower wage workers, some dignity. They can make ends meet, they can pay their bills, they can feed their children, they can send them to school, they can do things that are necessary,” he says.
The committee also heard from St. Louis business owners who say the hike to $11 an hour would hurt them.
“This will either make my company smaller, or it will force me to move,” says President of Pogue Label and Screen Michael Meuser.
Tuesday’s hearing comes less than a week after the Missouri House passed the measure, which would immediately stop the local ordinance once Governor Greitens signs it. No action was taken on the bill.