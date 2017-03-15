Missouri Governor Wants Flexibility in New Health Care Plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he has some concerns about the health care overhaul being considered in the U.S. House but remains fully in support of “repealing Obamacare.”
Greitens said Wednesday that he wants to replace the federal health care law enacted under former President Barack Obama with one that offers flexibility to states to develop their own systems. The Republican governor says any new plan also should offer flexibility to families so they have health care options.
Greitens talked about the health overhaul during a Facebook question-and-answer session, but he did not elaborate on his concerns about the proposal put forward by Republican U.S. House leaders. Greitens had not previously publicly commented about the House proposal.
