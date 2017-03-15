Poodle-Mix Recovering From 19 Stab Wounds at HSMO

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Humane Society of Missouri on Monday rescued a 10-year-old poodle-mix from a north St. Louis County church. The dog, named Frannie, had 19 stab wounds to her neck, back and chest.
Frannie was suffering from blood loss, shock and trauma when she arrived at the Humane Society, according to a news release. After receiving IV fluids, antibiotics and pain medication, she is now in “guarded condition” at HSMO headquarters.
The HSMO Animal Cruelty Task Force received the call Monday from a St. Louis County police officer concerning an injured dog found while responding to a mental illness call at the church.
Upon arrival, the ACT investigator found the wounded dog, covered in blood but alive.
Late afternoon Tuesday, the dog’s owner voluntarily surrendered custody of Frannie to the Humane Society.
“This poor dog suffered unfathomable trauma,” said Kathy Warnick, HSMO president. “Our first priority is for her to make a full recovery. Our expert staff will do everything we can to treat Frannie and give her the love and care she deserves. In addition, our Animal Cruelty Task Force will continue to investigate this case and deliver our report to the St. Louis County Police Department and the prosecutor’s office.”