Rapper Meek Mill Charged with Assault at Lambert Airport

March 15, 2017 9:13 PM

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Rapper Meek Mill has reportedly been charged with assault after a brawl with two St. Louis Lambert International Airport employees.

According to TMZ, several airport employees were trying to request a photo with the rapper before the fight occurred. Meek Mill along with two airport employees were charged with misdemeanor assault.

They were allegedly given summons to appear in court, because of the incident.

The rapper was in town to take part in a big rap show featuring several performers Tuesday night at Chaifetz Arena.

More information will be provided as it’s received.

