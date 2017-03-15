Click to Stream Cardinals vs. Twins | HELP

Reports: Mizzou Offers Basketball Head Coach Job to Cuonzo Martin

March 15, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: basketball, Cuonzo Martin, head coach, Mizzou

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The University of Missouri has made an offer for East St. Louis High School graduate, Cuonzo Martin to take over as head men’s basketball coach, reports multiple sources.

Martin has coached the University of California Golden Bears for the last three seasons and is 62-39 in that time. In the 2015-16 season, Cal entered the year inside the AP top-25 rankings, but was upset by University of Hawaii in the first round.

Prior to Cal, Martin was a coach at the University of Tennessee for three seasons, and at Missouri State for three years before that.

Martin was born in East St. Louis.

