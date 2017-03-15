St. Louis-Native Tim Ream Named to US Soccer World Cup Qualifying Roster

NEW YORK (KMOX/AP) – Tim Ream, a graduate of St. Dominic High School and Saint Louis University alum, will again wear the stars and stripes as a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team. He was selected to the World Cup Qualifying roster for two upcoming games this month.

He is one of 24 players named by head coach Bruce Arena to train in San Jose, Calif., in advance of the critical World Cup Qualifiers against Honduras and Panama, on March 24 and 28 respectively.

Ream is a defender for Fulham F.C. which plays in England’s second division.

Arena made the announcement live on Fox Sports 1 at 2 p.m. CT, Wendesday.

Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard and Geoff Cameron are back on the U.S. roster after lengthy layoffs as Arena made large-scale changes, hoping to spark the Americans to a rebound in World Cup qualifying.

The U.S. coach from 1998-2006, Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann in November after a 0-2 start in the final round. For the first competitive matches of his second stint, he selected just 13 of the 26 players on Klinsmann’s final roster.

Six players earned selection with their performances during Arena’s January training camp: defenders Jorge Villafana and Walker Zimmerman; midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget and Dax McCarty; and 37-year-old goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

Fourteen of the players are from Major League Soccer, up from 10 in November.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook