The Countdown Begins: 10 Days Until Six Flags 2017 Season Kick-Off

March 15, 2017 7:55 PM
Filed Under: amusement park, Coaster Capital, entertainment, family, Fun, Missouri, off beat, Opening Day, rides, season, Six Flags, Spinsanity, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Say hello to Spring while making your way to Six Flags for the 2017 season kick-off March 25!

This year the amusement park will open with a special fundraiser, Cape-a-Palooza: Capes for Kids. During opening weekend, for each cape that a guests purchases, they’ll get after hours ride time. The park will also donate a cape to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

spinsanity The Countdown Begins: 10 Days Until Six Flags 2017 Season Kick Off

(Courtesy of Six Flags St. Louis official website)

Six flags in St. Louis is known as the “Coaster Capital” of Missouri, so don’t be the one to hear about it. Also, don’t forget about the turkey legs and tasty funnel cakes.

This year, the park will feature a new ride called “Spinsanity.” Guests will spin clockwise and counterclockwise – while arching side to side on a 51-foot half pipe track.

For more information on season tickets, click here.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia