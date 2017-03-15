The Countdown Begins: 10 Days Until Six Flags 2017 Season Kick-Off

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Say hello to Spring while making your way to Six Flags for the 2017 season kick-off March 25!
This year the amusement park will open with a special fundraiser, Cape-a-Palooza: Capes for Kids. During opening weekend, for each cape that a guests purchases, they’ll get after hours ride time. The park will also donate a cape to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Six flags in St. Louis is known as the “Coaster Capital” of Missouri, so don’t be the one to hear about it. Also, don’t forget about the turkey legs and tasty funnel cakes.
This year, the park will feature a new ride called “Spinsanity.” Guests will spin clockwise and counterclockwise – while arching side to side on a 51-foot half pipe track.
For more information on season tickets, click here.