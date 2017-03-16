BREAKING: Car Pulled From Silver Lake with Child Inside

March 16, 2017 7:27 AM
HIGHLAND, ILL. (KMOX) – As KMOX’s Captain Rodger Brand has been reporting this morning, a large number of first responder vehicles reported to Highland Silver Lake near Illinois Route 143 to remove an SUV from the water.

Media reports indicate a young child was pulled out of the car and transported to a St. Louis hospital. Emergency crews performed CPR on an infant who was then taken to an area hospital. That child’s condition is unknown at this time.

No one else was rescued from the car. We’ll have an update on this breaking news story when more information becomes available.

